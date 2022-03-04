The Size-Inclusive Underwear That It-Girls Love

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're on Instagram, you've probably noticed influencers and it-girls wearing Parade styles. These underwear, bras, and apparel are truly taking over our feeds. The best part? These styles are size-inclusive and sustainable. Parade uses the softest recycled yarns.

One reviewer of Parade's bras says: "I have always hated bras and never found it enjoyable to buy a new one because they all felt the same, uncomfortable! But this year I decided I needed to fix my relationship with bras and find some that make me feel great. This is the bra! Unbelievably comfy and does not move! The support is perfect so if you have been on the hunt for that silky smooth weightless bra I recommend trying out Parade!" Another reviewer says her confidence has "sky rocketed" and that Parade "just gets bodies, boobs, and butts."

Parade's newest collection, "Lush Rib," just dropped, featuring flattering ribbed styles and gorgeous new colors. Even Euphoria star Chloe Cherry is on board. She recently posed on Instagram in Parade's Racer Back Tank.

Scroll below for new Parade styles and fan favorites that it-girls can't stop wearing!