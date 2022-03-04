Kandi Burruss Shares Everything You Need to Know About Her New Show Kandi & the Gang

Watch : "90 Day" Underwear, "Too Hot to Handle" & "Kandi & The Gang"

Things are getting messy in Kandi Burruss' restaurant, and we're not talking about the food.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is dishing about her new Bravo series Kandi & the Gang, which follows the happenings inside Old Lady Gang, Kandi's family restaurant in Atlanta.

"On Kandi & the Gang you're gonna get plenty of laughter because my family and the people that work in my restaurant, they are all like walking comedians," Kandi told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the Mar. 6 premiere. "Of course, you're gonna get your share of drama and emotional moments. I think the thing about Kandi & the Gang is, because my family is a part of the restaurant, it can be a bit stressful at times."

Kandi said the craziness goes "next level" when her outspoken mother, Mama Joyce, inserts herself into the restaurant drama.

"When she starts getting involved in the messes going on in the restaurant they can be like, 'OK, I don't need you as involved here,'" Kandi said with a laugh. "Because my mom be giving out her phone number to some of the staff and trying to get them to give her the gossip in the restaurant, which is like, 'Why are you always trying to meddle in what's happening with this gossip?'"