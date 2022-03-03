Gabby Barrett Shares What She's Learned From Her First Year as a Mom

Watch : ACM Awards 2021 Must-See Arrivals: Blake Shelton, Lady A & More

Gabby Barrett is singing the praises of life as a new mom.

The country music star—nominated for Female Artist of the Year at this month's 2022 ACM Awards—is soaking up every minute with her 13-month-old daughter Baylah May Foehner. And yes, she's giving thanks to her own parents for the sacrifices they made along the way.

"What I've learned about myself is probably to be more grateful to my parents for what they have done for me," Gabby exclusively shared with E! News at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2. "It takes a lot to be a parent. It takes a lot to be a mother trying to balance another job."

"I came from a very hardworking family," added Gabby, who will hit the road this summer with Jason Aldean for the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour. "I just appreciate my parents more for what they've done for me."