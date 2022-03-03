Gabby Barrett Shares What She's Learned From Her First Year as a Mom

Gabby Barrett is singing the praises of life as a new mom.
The country music star—nominated for Female Artist of the Year at this month's 2022 ACM Awards—is soaking up every minute with her 13-month-old daughter Baylah May Foehner. And yes, she's giving thanks to her own parents for the sacrifices they made along the way.
"What I've learned about myself is probably to be more grateful to my parents for what they have done for me," Gabby exclusively shared with E! News at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2. "It takes a lot to be a parent. It takes a lot to be a mother trying to balance another job."
"I came from a very hardworking family," added Gabby, who will hit the road this summer with Jason Aldean for the Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour. "I just appreciate my parents more for what they've done for me."
While at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Gabby was joined onstage by husband Cade Foehner for an acoustic duet of her platinum single "I Hope." Soon after, she accepted the Rising Star Award, presented by Honda.
It's more proof that Gabby's musical dreams have come true after she placed third during season 16 of American Idol in 2018. She plans to share everything she's learned along the way with her daughter.
Gabby said she hopes that Baylah will "dream big," "never be afraid," and know that her parents support her.
"I had very supportive parents growing up," she said. "My dad was very supportive, very involved with all of my stuff for a long time coming up. I came from nothing. I came from very humble beginnings. I'm one of eight kids and he poured everything he had into me and so I want to make sure that my daughter knows that I'll do the same for her."
As for Cade, he already sees signs of Gabby's powerful influence on their daughter.
"One of my favorite things is watching you play with your baby doll trying to imitate mommy," he wrote in a birthday post for Baylah on Instagram. "It is incredible to see your mothering qualities budding out even now. You will be a great mother some day. You have a great one to teach you."
Yep, Gabby is one of "The Good Ones."