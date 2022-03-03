Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga and More Stars Set to Present at 2022 Oscars

Watch : 2022 Oscar Nominations Snubs & Surprises

We're off the deep end, watch as we dive into these 2022 Oscars presenters.

Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga are slated to be presenters at the upcoming Oscars, the Academy announced on Thursday, March 3.

Will Parker, one of the producers for the 2022 Oscars, said in a press release, "Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe."

He continued, commenting on the decision to create the star-studded lineup of presenters, "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking."

In addition to The Batman and A Star is Born actresses, Kevin Costner, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn will also be taking the stage to announce the winners of the award show.

More stars are expected to be announced as presenters in the upcoming weeks, the Academy said.