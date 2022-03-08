ACM Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : ACM Awards 2021 Must-See Arrivals: Blake Shelton, Lady A & More

It's time for the Country Music Party of the Year!

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards are taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7. Can't make it to Sin City? No worries! Fans can catch all the action by streaming the big event live on Prime Video starting at 8:00 p.m. E.T. or 5:00 p.m. P.T.

Viewers will want to check it out after working 9 to 5 because Dolly Parton is hosting the ACM Awards along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. In fact, the cohosts will be doing double duty. Not only are they all performing, but Allen and Barrett are also nominated in the Male Artist and Female Artist of the Year categories, respectively.

As for the rest of the nominees, Chris Young heads into the night was the most nods (a whopping total of seven), followed by Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton (each racking up five) and Miranda Lambert (receiving four).