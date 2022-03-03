Toni Collette Reveals the Parallels Between Pieces of Her and Hereditary

Watch : "Pieces of Her" Stars Describe Filming INTENSE Scenes

Anyone sensing a pattern here? Toni Collette is!

The Australian star understands why her latest role as Laura in Netflix's Pieces of Her reminds us of her gripping performance in Hereditary. Like Annie, Laura is struggling to shake the habits her parents passed on to her.

When E! News pointed out the parallels between the two projects, Toni laughed as she said, "You're not the first person to ask me this today!"

"Look, I think I do gravitate towards themes about generational trauma, people trying to break those cycles and not quite doing it successfully," she continued. "Also, in both of those stories, I'm playing a mother who appears to be quite cold and mean, when actually they're really trying to keep their child safe—so yeah, there may be similarities."

Throughout the series, which is based on the book of the same title, Toni's character, Laura, oscillates between being an overbearing mother and downright cruel to her daughter, Andy, played by Bella Heathcote. During one tense conversation, Laura tells Andy that she wishes she would just get lost.