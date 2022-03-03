Jessica Biel Shares Glimpse of 40th Birthday Celebration With Her and Justin Timberlake's Sons

Jessica Biel rang in her 40th birthday with husband Justin Timberlake and their two sons, Silas and Phineas. See photos of their family celebration and one OMG throwback of the couple.

It's an extra special birthday for "Mommy Mom" Jessica Biel!

The Sinner star turned 40 March 3 and celebrated with her favorite boys—husband Justin Timberlake and their sons, Silas Randall Timberlake, 6, and Phineas Timberlake, 2.

"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Now celebrating 40 with [cake emoji] and [balloon emoji] with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y'all."

The actress shared a rare photo of herself carrying the couple's sons, as well as a pic of a home-baked birthday cake and birthday cards, including one from Phineas containing his handprints in orange paint.

Jessica also posted a throwback pic of herself—with blonde hair!—and Justin cuddling on a couch while eating cake and an image of a large, colorful banner hanging over a fireplace, reading, "Happy birthday Mommy Mom!!!!" and signed Phin and Silas.

photos
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

See photos of Jessica's birthday celebration and other sweet family pics over the years:

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons Silas and Phineas on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 



