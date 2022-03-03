Jessica Biel Shares Glimpse of 40th Birthday Celebration With Her and Justin Timberlake's Sons

Watch : Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

It's an extra special birthday for "Mommy Mom" Jessica Biel!

The Sinner star turned 40 March 3 and celebrated with her favorite boys—husband Justin Timberlake and their sons, Silas Randall Timberlake, 6, and Phineas Timberlake, 2.

"Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Now celebrating 40 with [cake emoji] and [balloon emoji] with my other two favorite guys on the planet. Love you family. Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y'all."

The actress shared a rare photo of herself carrying the couple's sons, as well as a pic of a home-baked birthday cake and birthday cards, including one from Phineas containing his handprints in orange paint.

Jessica also posted a throwback pic of herself—with blonde hair!—and Justin cuddling on a couch while eating cake and an image of a large, colorful banner hanging over a fireplace, reading, "Happy birthday Mommy Mom!!!!" and signed Phin and Silas.