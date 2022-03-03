Shonda Rhimes' NYC Apartment Will Give You Major Bridgerton Vibes: Take a Look Inside

Watch : Shonda Rhimes & Her Daughter Talk Inspiring Women in Hollywood

Now this is an apartment Lady Whistledown could appreciate!

On Thursday, Mar. 3, writer and producer Shonda Rhimes took Architectural Digest on a tour of her cozy New York City apartment and its colorful wallpaper, artwork and antique touches that feel straight out of Bridgerton.

While she was cognizant that her apartment was "big for New York standards," Shonda explained that due to its small size, most rooms in her apartment are multiuse and often work "double duty."

That includes her living room, which is covered top to bottom in eggshell blue floral wallpaper and acts as both an entertaining space and office. "This is my favorite place to be whenever I'm in New York City," she shared. "It really is like one of the comfiest and coziest places in the world."

The wallpaper was the first thing that caught her eye for the apartment. "When I bought this place I didn't have any furniture," Shonda explained. "I started with the wallpaper and built outwards from there."