Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Checks Into Trauma Treatment Center

Farrah Abraham is taking time out of the spotlight to better herself.

On March 2, the former Teen Mom star announced on Instagram that she will be entering a trauma treatment center for 28 days in hopes of improving her physical and mental health.

"I am taking time for my healing," Farrah shared in a video. "I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down."

The MTV reality star continued, "No matter your traumas—whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don't see them—I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year after one of my hardest years."

As for why Farrah wanted to share the news with the world, the 30-year-old explained that she spoke out before somebody "could make up anything."