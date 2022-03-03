Here's What The Courtship's Nicole Remy Is Looking For in a Suitor

Why settle for a Bachelor when you can have a duke?
Such is the question of NBC's new Regency-era dating series The Courtship. Set in a 19th-century castle in the English countryside, the reality show follows leading lady Nicole Remy as she attempts to find love among 16 suitors.
But before she embarks on that journey starting March 6, Nicole is taking E! News' Daily Pop back to the beginning. "This opportunity kind of fell on my lap," the 25-year-old Seattle resident exclusively revealed on March 3. "I wasn't necessarily looking for it, but what I was looking for was love. And so it just worked out so perfectly, right?"
Perfect, indeed. After all, Nicole explained that she has "a group of men that I can potentially choose from, and everything is arranged for me and it's Bridgerton themed."
"Who doesn't want to dress up like a princess every day?" she added. "So I thought, 'Let's do it.'"
Nicole won't settle for anyone just because they're wearing a fancy suit, though. Her standards are high, and she said that's mostly because of her parents' own relationship, as they've been together for more than 40 years.
Though Nicole's mom and dad will actually be offering their advice on The Courtship, she noted that she went into the competition remembering something her father always told her: "The first half of your marriage is all about the love and the romance and the passion and then the second half is about friendship."
So, she's looking for both.
Hear more about Nicole's royal journey in the above Daily Pop clip.
The Courtship premieres Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)