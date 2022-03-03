Bobbie Thomas Makes an Emotional Return to Today After Her Husband's Death

Watch : "TODAY" Show's Bobbie Thomas Mourns Death of Husband

Today's Bobbie Thomas wants to hear from you.

The Style Editor returned to the show for the first time in two years on March 3, announcing a new project called "Dear Bobbie." Inspired by the outpouring of support she received after her husband Michael's death, Bobbie will soon begin taking submissions from viewers about their own life challenges.

"I know that what I've learned and am learning about loss is valuable," Bobbie wrote in a personal essay for Today. "For decades, I always thought of myself as a 'professional girlfriend'—a real-life resource for people who need advice, encouragement or a shoulder to lean on. A girlfriend who is there to talk about beauty and fashion, dating, careers, parenthood—and now, grief. My role is continually evolving, just like I am."

The author talked more about the essay and new venture on Today, but not before sharing an emotional reunion with co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.