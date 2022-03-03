TikTok's Tinx Is Here to Teach You How to Slide Into Your Favorite Celebrity’s DMs

Watch : Sneak Peek: Tinx OVERSHARES DMs Between Diplo, Angus Cloud & More!

Sorry, Maddy Perez—Tinx better not be joking about sliding into a certain Euphoria star's DMs.

The TikTok personality took E! News inside her Instagram inbox on the latest episode of Down in the DMs, revealing a relatively subtle reach-out to none other than Angus Cloud, who plays fan-favorite character Fezco on the HBO series.

Sliding into his DMs like "every other girl in the world," Tinx said she sent a simple "Hey." Unfortunately, the story ends there as Tinx admitted, "I don't think he saw it or read it or cares."

The podcast host didn't let that get her down, though. She revealed she DM'd Girls' Christopher Abbott her "go-to line to hit on guys," which is as straightforward as it gets: "Hi, I think you're really handsome!" Though he also hasn't responded, she has no regrets, even mentioning he's "out there" watching this very episode.