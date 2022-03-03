TikTok's Tinx Is Here to Teach You How to Slide Into Your Favorite Celebrity’s DMs

Sorry, Maddy Perez—Tinx better not be joking about sliding into a certain Euphoria star's DMs.
The TikTok personality took E! News inside her Instagram inbox on the latest episode of Down in the DMs, revealing a relatively subtle reach-out to none other than Angus Cloud, who plays fan-favorite character Fezco on the HBO series.
Sliding into his DMs like "every other girl in the world," Tinx said she sent a simple "Hey." Unfortunately, the story ends there as Tinx admitted, "I don't think he saw it or read it or cares."
The podcast host didn't let that get her down, though. She revealed she DM'd Girls' Christopher Abbott her "go-to line to hit on guys," which is as straightforward as it gets: "Hi, I think you're really handsome!" Though he also hasn't responded, she has no regrets, even mentioning he's "out there" watching this very episode.
If you're wondering why Tinx is so open about her DMs, it's because she's used to sharing everything with her followers. That, and they're always asking for advice on how to hit up a celebrity's DMs themselves. After all, in spite of her bad luck with Angus and Christopher, Tinx confirmed she has seen "great success" before.
Thankfully, she imparted her wisdom on Down in the DMs, revealing, "it's actually more about timing."
"If you see that a celebrity is online, like they're actively posting, that's when you should DM them because you sort by chronological order," Tinx continued. "And when you get a bunch of DMs, you're not looking through all of them...So just make sure you're at the top."
Tinx didn't use this exact tactic on Diplo, but she did become mutuals with him after "mentioning him" in several TikToks, she said. They've even gone on a date or two.
Elsewhere in Tinx's DMs are chats with Bethenny Frankel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen and who she calls boyfriend," a.k.a. the JetBlue TikTok social media manager. Hear all about those messages by watching the full Down in the DMs episode here.