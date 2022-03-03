Shanna Moakler Shares She's Pregnant Days After Ex Matthew Rondeau's Domestic Violence Arrest

“I took a pregnancy test,” Shanna Moakler said just days after ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for allegedly harming her. “It is positive.”

By Corinne Heller Mar 03, 2022 5:44 PMTags
PregnanciesShanna MoaklerArrestsDomestic Violence
For Shanna Moakler, this news was unexpected.

A week after her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence, the former Celebrity Big Brother star told People that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

"I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," Moakler—mom to Atiana De La Hoya, 22, Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16—said. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

On Feb. 24, Rondeau was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence after an alleged altercation with Moakler, 46, at their Los Angeles home, Radar Online reported. The outlet quoted a police arrest report as saying that the model grabbed the Playboy Playmate by the hair, swung her to the ground, grabbed her face and neck, threw a chair at her and urinated on her, "leaving visible injuries."

Soon after he was freed from police custody after posting a $50,000 bond, Rondeau, 29, wrote on his Instagram Story, per Us Weekly, "To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman...The love of my life has made me out to be the villain."

Today, he stands by his innocence. "I never hit her or beat her," he told Radar Online. "I love her and wanted to spend my life with her...I can't believe this is happening. I would never harm the woman I want to call my wife."

He continued, "I'm an innocent man going through the toughest obstacle of his entire life so far."

Getty Images/Instagram

 A court date has been set for June 23, the jail records show.

For more information on domestic abuse or to get help for yourself or someone you love, visit the website for The National Domestic Violence Hotline (http://www.thehotline.org/) or call 1-800-799-7233.

