Shanna Moakler Shares She's Pregnant Days After Ex Matthew Rondeau's Domestic Violence Arrest

Watch : Shanna Moakler Removes Travis Barker's Tattooed Name From Wrist

For Shanna Moakler, this news was unexpected.

A week after her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for felony domestic violence, the former Celebrity Big Brother star told People that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

"I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," Moakler—mom to Atiana De La Hoya, 22, Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16—said. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day."

On Feb. 24, Rondeau was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence after an alleged altercation with Moakler, 46, at their Los Angeles home, Radar Online reported. The outlet quoted a police arrest report as saying that the model grabbed the Playboy Playmate by the hair, swung her to the ground, grabbed her face and neck, threw a chair at her and urinated on her, "leaving visible injuries."

Soon after he was freed from police custody after posting a $50,000 bond, Rondeau, 29, wrote on his Instagram Story, per Us Weekly, "To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I'd never lay a hand on another woman...The love of my life has made me out to be the villain."