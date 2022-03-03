Save Up to 30% On These Spanx Leggings, Sports Bras, Jeans, Bodysuits & More

Build a great foundation for your wardrobe and save some money with these essential pieces from Spanx.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 03, 2022 3:33 PMTags
E-Comm: Spanx DealsSpanx

There's no doubt that Spanx changed the game with their revolutionary shapewear items. However, those aren't the only game-changers that the brand has blessed us with. Their bodysuits are comfortable and sculpting. Their activewear gives you the support and stretch that you need for high-impact workouts. The jeans are supremely flattering and very easy to wear.

If you are looking to add some essential staples to your wardrobe, Spanx is the place to shop for sure! If you are shopping on a budget you're in luck because there are so many hidden gems in the Spanx sale section.

Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx Every.Wear Knockout Leggings

These are not your standard leggings. They made with Printed Power® smoothing technology that's sculpting, stretchy, breathable, and antimicrobial Plus, they have pockets.

 

 

$110
$77
Spanx

Spanx The Get Moving Short, Camo

These shorts have a bulit-in liner that stays put while you're on the move. These are ideal for working out, hiking, running, and more. They even have pockets to store your small essentials.

$77
$68
Spanx

Spanx The Get Moving Skort

This skort is everything. You can the look of a skirt and the comfort of shorts. This is great on the tennis court, obviously, but you can great creative styling this one for cold weather with a pair of black tights or some leather booties.

For anyone who's athletically inclined, the short has a built-in liner that stays put while you're on the move. It's made from sweat-wicking fabric too. There are even some hidden pockets to store your small essentials like your keys, credit card, and phone.

$72
$50
Spanx

Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Tank

Stay cool, even when you work up a sweat. The tank is made from breathable, sweat-wicking fabric that always keeps your comfortable. These tanks are such an essential for anyone who loves to be active or even if you just live in a warm climate.

 

$58
$40
Spanx

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Thes soft twill pants are a style you can wear throughout the year. These comfy pants shape your stomach with a completely smooth front. They have functional pockets too. You can rock these in warmer weather with sandals or you can wear them with booties when the temperatures drop. These come in three colors and three lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

$126
$89
Spanx

Spanx Cropped Flare Jeans

These pants have an easy-to-wear, pull-on design that shapes your waist and eliminates "muffin top." The pants are made with "no-show Gut Check" technology, which smooths your stomach, firms your rear, and guarantees endless compliments. And, who wouldn't want all that?

 

$128
$89
Spanx

Spanx Seamless Sculpt Chevron Ribbed Leggings

If you're trying to step up your fitness game, these leggings are a true essential. They're made from a textured, sweat-wicking, breathable fabric with a 4-way stretch that accommodates all of your movements. And, of course, this is Spanx, so the leggings sculpt your body. And, once again, there's zero camel toe possibility since there isn't a center seam.

You can also get these in a plum color.

$88
$62
Spanx

Suit Yourself Long Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit

You can never have too many bodysuits. They are sleek, incredibly flattering, and they pair with every bottom you own. Wear this with pants, jeans, skirts, shorts... you name it, it works. This bodysuit is made from ultra-soft, smoothing fabric. You can wear it on its own or as a layering piece under a blazer or sweater.

 

$88
$62
Spanx

Spanx Medium Impact Sports Bra

This is part-sports bra and part-swimwear. It's chlorine and saltwater-resistant, which means you can wear this from gym to swim. It provides support for moderately intense workouts and it has dig-free straps and mesh ventilations for increased breathability. It brings a cloud-level comfort to your workout and a 4-way stretch for flexibility. This will be your new go-to for spin class, swimming, power walking, and more.

$58
$41
Spanx

Spanx Satin Cropped Wide Leg Pant

How luxurious are these Spanx satin pants? They are the most comfortable to lounge in and they are incredibly chic for a night out. Oh, and there's no need to worry about dry cleaning because these are machine washable. What's not to love?

 

$118
$83
Spanx

Spanx Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans

These pants have high-rise coverage and a shaping waistband. They're the perfect match for your t-shirts, sweaters, tank tops, blazers, and everything in between. These are so comfy that you'll end up wearing these around the house. They're available in two colors with petite, regular, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

 

$128
$89
Spanx

Spanx Stretch Twill Ankle Cargo Pant

These pants are super soft and a staple for your wardrobe since they're highly functional: hello, pockets! They have a pull-on design, a completely smooth front, and tummy-shaping properties. They're available in two colors with petite, regular, and tall lengths with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

 

Cargo pants are so popular these days too. Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, and Charli D'Amelio have been rocking the trend.

$110
$89
Spanx

If you want to keep on shopping without breaking the bank, check out these 20 deals from Lulus and save up to 83% with prices as low as just $5.

