Diplo Reflects on "Huge Beefs" With Taylor Swift and Lorde

Who could forget about this bad blood?
Not Diplo, that's for sure. In fact, in a new interview with Input, the DJ reflected on some of his famous feuds—including his public quarrels with Lorde and Taylor Swift.
While discussing his philosophy on sharing on social media, Diplo told the magazine, "I don't take it that seriously. When I first started using social media, it was a big joke for me. On Twitter, I was an unabashedly crazy person. And I didn't realize that there was power in those words. I would make fun of other artists, and that really came back to hurt me in the end."
And no, he didn't leave a blank space. "Like I had huge beefs with Lorde and Taylor Swift at the time," Diplo continued. "And I thought it was so funny, but you know, people hold you accountable for your Twitter in such a strange way. It's not real life. Sarcasm doesn't come through on social media."
"But at least on Instagram, I just try to be silly, because I don't really want to take selfies all day long and show off how cool I am," he added. "Every day, I'm learning how to use my Instagram, to be honest."
The incident is one Swifties remember all too well. In November 2014, Diplo tweeted, "Someone should make a kickstarter to get Taylor Swift a booty" and shared a link to a Fundly page. He quickly received criticism and Lorde didn't waste any time firing back.
"@Diplo," she replied, "should we do something about your tiny penis while we're at it hm."
During a January 2015 interview with GQ, Diplo called the whole thing "really dumb."
"And it's funny, because me and Lorde, we're actually friends, and it was a funny, in-jest conversation," he later added. "So many tabloids used it to make it story, when it was not. Literally, it was such a tongue-in-cheek joke on both sides. I think Taylor Swift is such an impactful character, that it was because she was involved that it became really big."
Fans started to wonder if the two artists had put everything behind them after Diplo posted a picture of him hanging out with Taylor at the 2015 Grammy Awards a month later.
But in December of that year, fans watched it begin again when Diplo brought up the topic during an interview with British GQ Style. "All I know is, don't ever get into a feud with Taylor Swift," he said at the time. "She has like fifty million people that will die for her. It's like an army that's worse than North Korea. You can't step into that arena. That was something I was never prepared for."
For her part, Taylor hasn't ever publicly commented on the matter. But after Diplo's recent interview, it's hard not to wonder if we'll be going back to December, er November 2014, all the time.