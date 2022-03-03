Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Addresses Debate About Her Competing on Women's Team

Watch : Laverne Cox Talks Protecting Trans Lives for Pride Month: Legacy Maker

Collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas wants her career to be an inspiration for the transgender community.



In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, the 22-year-old athlete opened up about the ongoing debate surrounding her participation on the women's swimming team at the University of Pennsylvania.



"I just want to show trans kids and younger trans athletes that they're not alone," she told SI. "They don't have to choose between who they are and the sport they love."



Added Lia, "I don't know exactly what the future of my swimming will look like after this year, but I would love to continue doing it. I want to swim and compete as who I am."



In 2019, after coming out to friends and family, Lia decided to begin hormone replacement therapy. As Sports Illustrated noted, NCAA rules allow athletes to change gender categories, but that Lia needed one year of HRT before she'd be eligible to compete against other women in championship events.