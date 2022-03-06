Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Is Sydney Sweeney ENGAGED to Jonathan Davino?

Ahead of the spring season, celebrities are freshening up their looks.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid all hit the runway during Milan Fashion Week sporting surprising new looks. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tested out red hair, which she seems to have taken a liking to, the supermodel sisters bleached their brows for a bold beauty moment.

Plus, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney stepped out with newly dyed copper-hued strands (along with an engagement ring!) and Machine Gun Kelly decided to think pink, ditching his blonde locks for a bubblegum hue. And one Bachelor Nation alum shocked fans when he revealed he had shaved his face for the first time in 10 years.