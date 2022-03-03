Matthew McConaughey Addresses Those Hair Transplant Rumors 20 Years Later

As for where those surgical rumors arose from, Matthew recalled once running into a doctor in Beverly Hills who told him that his name came up every year at an international hair transplant convention—thanks to one surgeon taking credit for "regenerating" his hair.

"He goes, 'Can I just look at your hair? Can I just feel it, and see?'" Matthew recalled of the run-in with the doctor. "I said, 'Yeah man.' He goes, 'You don't have transplants.' I said, 'That's what I said, of course I don't.'"