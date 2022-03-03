Camila Cabello Turns 25: Relive Her Sweet and Spicy Style Over the Years

In honor of Camila Cabello’s milestone birthday, we’re looking back at the pop star’s most memorable looks.

Happy Birthday Señorita.

Camila Cabello turned 25 on Thursday, March 3, and we can only imagine she's celebrating in style.

Since bursting onto the music scene as a member of Fifth Harmony in 2012, fans have been drawn to the Cuban-born pop star's fierce fashion vibe. 

While Camilla sizzled in the girl group, it wasn't until she launched her solo career that she came into her fashion own.

One of the most exciting stars on the red carpet, Camila loves to experiment with her looks—from va-va-voom vixen to old Hollywood glamour. 

Showing off her sultry side, the "Havana" singer slayed the red carpet at the 2019 MTV VMAs in a Balmain Resort 2020 silky, slinky gown featuring ultra-sexy cutouts, styled with strappy sandals and tousled wavy hair. 

In a full 180 turn at the Miami premiere of Cinderella last September, the film's leading-lady—who split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes in November 2021—made jaws drop as she floated down the carpet in a princess-worthy Christian Siriano lemon-colored ball-skirt teamed with a white cropped t-shirt and Judith Leiber crystal ball clutch.

photos
Inside Camila Cabello's Mediterranean Mansion in Los Angeles

As Camila rings in her milestone birthday, we are looking back at some of her other standout style moments. Keep scrolling to see more of the star's best looks.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Met Moment

For her first Met Gala, Camila opted for a '70s vibe with this purple Michael Kors Collection outfit in September 2021.

Rob Kim/FilmMagic
Valentine

Camila proves red and pink are the ultimate combo at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Getty Images
Fairy Godmother Gets an A+

Camila's stylist kills it with this casual-chic ensemble for the Miami premiere of Cinderella in 2021, pairing the pale yellow Christian Siriano ballgown skirt of our dreams with a simple white cropped-top.

Getty Images
Red Hot

In September 2021, Camila poses at a red carpet event in Texas while bringing the heat.

Getty Images
Grammy Gal

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammys, she rocks straight hair and bangs along with a black gown. 

Getty Images
You Are My Sunshine

Reminiscent of Belle, she dons a standout lemon dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Getty Images
Garden Fairy

The braid! The smize! The tulle! There is so much to love about her nude ethereal dress from the 2019 American Music Awards.

Getty Images
Dominatrix

She looks fierce in a leather ensemble at Jingle Ball 2019.

Getty Images
Oscar Icon

Camila goes for a nude and black lacy number at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Va-Va-Voom

Before performing at 2019 MTV VMAs, Camila worked the red carpet in a Balmain Resort 2020 silky, slinky gown featuring sexy cutouts. Strappy sandals, Amwaj diamond earrings and Djula rings completed the look along with high-volume, crimped waves.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Feeling Blue

The "Havana" singer wears a Ralph & Russo gown that's as beautiful as clouds in a blue sky.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ravishing Red

Camila wears a red Vivienne Westwood gown that features a curve-hugging silhouette and plunging neckline to the Grammys 2018.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Royal Layers

In honor of London Fashion Week, the star layered her Eloshi striped shirt and blue pants with a Nina Ricci coat and boots from Guiseppe Zanotti.

Amy Sussman/Shutterstock
Two Tones

The singer wears a two-toned Oscar De La Renta gown to the VMAs and it's sensational.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Embrace the Sparkle

For the Grammys 2017, the star opted for a Miri Couture with an embellished, high-neck collar.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Wrapped in Red

Designer Jonathan Simkhai created the red gown with a matching duster that made the singer stunning on the red carpet.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Street Style Star

The budding fashionista wore a Holzweiler denim skirt with a Dry Clean Only top, military hat Ruslan Baginskiy and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fun With Fringe

The "Never Be the Same" songstress brought fringe to the red carpet with a black and white dress that you couldn't miss.

JB Lacroix/ WireImage
Delicate Doll

Camila adds a tulle layer with floral embellishments over her coral gown to create an unforgettable look.

ESBP/Star Max/GC Images
Silk and Shine

This outfit is so great that the wet spot at the bottom of the ensemble doesn't even matter.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Garden Goddess

This ethereal gown makes the singer look like a princess in real life.

Gotham/Getty Images
Winter Wonders

The star battles cold weather with Mugler with Jil Sander boots and an epic coat.

