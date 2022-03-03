Camila Cabello Turns 25: Relive Her Sweet and Spicy Style Over the Years

Watch : How Camila Cabello Overcame Her Mental Health Struggles

Happy Birthday Señorita.

Camila Cabello turned 25 on Thursday, March 3, and we can only imagine she's celebrating in style.

Since bursting onto the music scene as a member of Fifth Harmony in 2012, fans have been drawn to the Cuban-born pop star's fierce fashion vibe.

While Camilla sizzled in the girl group, it wasn't until she launched her solo career that she came into her fashion own.

One of the most exciting stars on the red carpet, Camila loves to experiment with her looks—from va-va-voom vixen to old Hollywood glamour.

Showing off her sultry side, the "Havana" singer slayed the red carpet at the 2019 MTV VMAs in a Balmain Resort 2020 silky, slinky gown featuring ultra-sexy cutouts, styled with strappy sandals and tousled wavy hair.

In a full 180 turn at the Miami premiere of Cinderella last September, the film's leading-lady—who split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes in November 2021—made jaws drop as she floated down the carpet in a princess-worthy Christian Siriano lemon-colored ball-skirt teamed with a white cropped t-shirt and Judith Leiber crystal ball clutch.