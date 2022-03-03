Marilyn Manson Sues Evan Rachel Wood for Defamation Over Alleged Abuse Claims

Watch : Marilyn Manson Speaks Out After Abuse Allegations

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and rape.

After being publicly accused of abuse in February 2021, musician Marilyn Manson is taking his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood to court for defamation, according to court documents obtained by E! News on March 2.

Manson (real name Brian Warner) filed a complaint in the Los Angeles Supreme Court against the Westworld actress and her alleged "on-again, off-again romantic partner" Ashley Gore. He is seeking compensation for damages and an injunction preventing "future wrongful conduct."

The lawsuit states that Wood and Gore "publicly cast" Manson "as a rapist and abuser," calling it "a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner's successful music, TV, and film career."

E! News has reached out to Gore and to Wood's rep for comment and has not heard back.

In the lawsuit, which asks for a trial by jury, Manson alleges that Wood—whom he dated from 2006 to 2010—committed multiple offences with Gore including impersonating an FBI agent and recruiting and pressuring others to share false accusations about him.

It also states that Gore slandered Warner, created fictitious email accounts under his name, "swatted" him in February 2021 and hacked his computer files and social media accounts.