Jersey Shore’s Jenni "JWoww" Farley Teases Her Wedding Plans With Fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello

Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop that her wedding to her fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello may be coming sooner than you think.

"We're actually finally discussing it," the Jersey Shore star said, "because we feel that COVID has finally shifted, we're dong mask mandates and we're getting rid of a lot of quarantining."

As for their plans for the ceremony, she teased, "My dream wedding would be in another country so I'm hoping we can make that happen."

The 37-year-old reality star got engaged to the professional wrestler last February. In an Instagram post announcing the special news, she wrote, "On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building."

Zack, 27, commented at the time, "You're my forever."

He popped the question the same day as her birthday, officially making the day a double celebration.