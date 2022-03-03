Jersey Shore’s Jenni "JWoww" Farley Teases Her Wedding Plans With Fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello

Is that wedding bells you're hearing?
Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop that her wedding to her fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello may be coming sooner than you think.
"We're actually finally discussing it," the Jersey Shore star said, "because we feel that COVID has finally shifted, we're dong mask mandates and we're getting rid of a lot of quarantining."
As for their plans for the ceremony, she teased, "My dream wedding would be in another country so I'm hoping we can make that happen."
The 37-year-old reality star got engaged to the professional wrestler last February. In an Instagram post announcing the special news, she wrote, "On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building."
Zack, 27, commented at the time, "You're my forever."
He popped the question the same day as her birthday, officially making the day a double celebration.
This year, JWoww celebrated her birthday weekend and engagement anniversary in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with her soon-to-be husband and two kids—Meilani Alexandra Mathews, 7, and Greyson Valor Mathews, 5, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Roger Mathews.
"Since I had the kids over the weekend on my actual birthday, it was very kid friendly," she told Daily Pop about the weekend festivities. "We went to Topgolf for the first time. The kids played Angry Birds. We just kept it very fun and light."
JWoww also shared that since returning to Jersey Shore in 2018 for the spin-off series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, she has had to "figure out juggling being a mother and working again."
"It was just trying to find that balance," she said, noting, "I bring the kids on vacation now."
While working on the show, she said the production team accommodates her children by allowing them to do homeschooling and partaking in virtual school. She added that "it really just worked out."
Luckily, her children don't mind it. In fact, her daughter Meilani already has an "inkling" for the spotlight on reality TV.
"She would do it tomorrow if someone asked," JWoww said. "I just hope that my kids are the doctors or the lawyers of the world."
Her advice to her kids if they do embrace the cameras in the future: "Just be better than mommy."