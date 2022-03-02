Self-Tanning Meets Skincare With This Innovative New Product From Tan-Luxe

E!: There has been such an evolution in tanning- from people sunbathing outdoors, to indoor tanning beds, to orange spray tans, to spray tans and home products finally work well and cater to a wide variety of needs. What do you think is the next stage in the evolution of at-home tanning and spray tanning?

ME: ​​I feel the customization combined with a skincare-led approach that we take is very much the future of the category. There was such a huge opportunity in tanning, because there had been no innovation. Products were still being formulated with a one-size-fits all approach - drying dyes, that left skin streaky and smelly. I knew I wanted to disrupt the category and offer solutions to people's tanning problems. I always thought that people could customize their makeup, so why not their tan? I felt it was time for that to change.

It was my goal to infuse skincare-grade formulations and ingredients into tanning, and so far, this has been extremely successful. Not only do our formulas provide radiant, glowing skin, the ingredients help to deeply hydrate, regenerate, restore skin because it's skincare first with the added benefit of glow.

I think the key for us going forward is to continue disrupting and challenging the perception of what's possible for a tanning brand - innovation is the key and the sky's the limit! We source, formulate, and develop absolutely everything in house, which is practically unheard of in the world of tanning. This approach allows us to cut out the middle-man and ensure we're not only super reactive- but also bringing premium ingredients at competitive prices for the consumer.



E!:What was your first self-tanning experience like and how did those early experiences play into what you wanted to do with Tan-Luxe?

Personally, all of my early tanning experiences have kind of blended into one, and it wasn't super positive. Although I loved the glow, I hated the smell, the dryness, and of course the notorious streaking that I, and many others, associate with most self-tanning products of the past.

You know, my husband and I own a hair salon, and right from the start- this became SUCH an amazing way of immersing myself into the world of beauty. After over a year of talking to people at our salon, we came to realize that there was a huge gap within the tanning industry. The industry was very one size fits all, and people were looking for something more approachable and customizable – basically, something that didn't exist. So that's when I came up with the idea to create Tan-Luxe, which is a fully customizable, skincare-led approach to self-tanning that works with your individual skin tone to create a natural glow. We've been glowing ever since!