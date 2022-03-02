Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Files Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Against Talk Show

Watch : Wendy Williams Show Rumors ADDRESSED

From a hot topic to a legal topic.

Wendy Williams' ex Kevin Hunter is suing Debmar-Mercury, the producer and distributor of The Wendy Williams Show, for wrongful termination.

In a lawsuit filed, March 1 Hunter states that Debmar-Mercury's decision to fire him from the talk show was "on the basis of his marital status, which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law.", according to documents obtained by E! News.

Hunter alleges that just days after he and Williams filed for divorce in April 2019, Debmar-Mercury sent him a written notice that he had been terminated as an executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show—a role he had since 2007—and he was no longer allowed on studio premises, the docs read.

He said his termination notice didn't give any reasons for his firing that were based on his performance or decisions made on the job.

Per the court docs, Hunter said that he has suffered between $7 million to $10 million in "economic loss" as a result of his firing.