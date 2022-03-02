The Thing About Pam Cast Reveals Why You’ll Have to Watch the “Eerie” Series to Believe It

Watch : Renee Zellweger Transforms for "The Thing About Pam"

Take it from The Thing About Pam star Glenn Fleshler: Soon you're going to want to "scream at your TV."

The Renée Zellweger-led true crime series—also starring Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon and Fleshler—premieres March 8 on NBC. But before we watch the unbelievable true story come to life on our small screens, the cast gave E! News an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come.

"The Thing About Pam is based on one of the most popular Dateline episodes ever," Zellweger explains in the first look. "It covers the case of the murder of Betsy Faria in her home in 2011, for which her husband Russell was convicted in 2013."

She continues, "We are doing a deep dive into the absurdity of Pam's interpretation of events."

What the Oscar winner finds most fascinating, she explains, "is that the events surrounding this case and the people involved at every turn breach the parameters that we've established as for what defines 'normalcy.'"

While Duhamel describing the show as "one of those things that you wouldn't believe if it weren't true," Mixon says that "it is so eerie."

"I get emotional when I think about it," she adds.