Jennifer Garner and John Miller Make Rare Appearance Together During New York Trip

After celebrating The Adam Project premiere in New York, Jennifer Garner was spotted traveling to the airport with businessman John Miller. Get the details on their rare sighting together.

The Big Apple always brings some big star sightings.

Although Jennifer Garner likes to keep her personal life on the private side, the actress got fans talking when she was photographed with on-again, off-again boyfriend John Miller in New York City. 

The pair was spotted at JFK Airport with friends as they presumably prepared for a flight back home to the West Coast. 

Jennifer dressed for spring in denim jeans, a black coat and sunglasses over her head. As for John, he opted for a black blazer, white button-down and business casual pants as he carried a backpack through the terminal. Both parties also wore matching face masks.

As for what brought Jennifer to the city in the first place, the actress was in town to celebrate the premiere of her new movie, The Adam Project. Scheduled to hit Netflix on March 11, the film allows Jennifer to reunite on screen with her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo.

Party Pics: New York

"It just felt so comforting to be back together," Jennifer told E! News. "It felt like we were almost in the continuation of Jenna and Matty from 13 Going on 30."

While John stayed away from the cameras and red carpet during the film's Feb. 28 premiere, the airport was a different story. Keep scrolling for more photos from the couple's rare outing.

TheImageDirect.com
New York Minute

After attending the premiere of her new film, The Adam Project, Jennifer Garner arrived to JFK Airport in New York City to head home.

TheImageDirect.com
Travel Companion

As it turns out, the actress wasn't alone! Businessman John Miller, who has been rumored to be dating Jennifer on and off since 2018, was spotted walking nearby.

TheImageDirect.com
Bye Big Apple

According to an eyewitness, Jennifer and John headed to the airport in the same car.

TheImageDirect.com
Strictly Business

Once at the airport, an eyewitness said the pair walked close to each other, but didn't show any signs of PDA. 

TheImageDirect.com
Airport Style

Both Jennifer and John dressed for style and comfort with their dark jackets and denim jeans. 

TheImageDirect.com
Up & Away

According to an eyewitness, the duo was headed back to sunny Los Angeles. 

