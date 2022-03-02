Nickelodeon’s Salute Your Shorts Star Kirk Baily Dead at 59 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

We will always hold Kirk Baily in our hearts.



The Nickelodeon star, best known for his role as Kevin "Ug" Lee in the ‘90s show Salute Your Shorts, passed away on Feb. 28, his family confirmed to TMZ. Kirk, who was diagnosed with lung cancer six months ago, was 59.



For two seasons, Kirk played a camp counselor on the hit Nickelodeon comedy, which followed the life of a group of young campers at the fictional summer camp, Camp Anawanna.



After Salute Your Shorts was not renewed for a third season, Kirk continued his acting elsewhere, making guest appearances on several other TV shows such as 7th Heaven, NYPD Blue, Melrose Place, Felicity, Judging Amy and Star Trek: Voyager.



Kirk also went on to become a prolific voice actor for several animated movies, video games and TV shows. He received voiceover credits for Trigun, Cowboy Bebop, Despicable Me 2, Hotel Transylvania, Frozen, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and many more.