So You Think You Can Dance Will Finally Have a New Season After 3 Year Hiatus

Get those voting fingers ready (and perhaps some tissues for the inevitable Travis Wall weeper).

Because on Wednesday, March 2, FOX revealed that So You Think You Can Dance's long-awaited season 17 will return this summer. The new iteration, which will feature dancers ages 18 to 30 that are skilled in several genres of dance, is set to arrive after an almost three-year hiatus. And SYTYCD is now inviting dancers to submit video auditions for season 17. From this pool of auditionees, the show will host in-person auditions in New York City, Los Angeles and New Orleans. The standouts from those tryouts will be invited to perform in Los Angeles for the season 17 judges.

The selected performers will be following in the footsteps of tWitchLindsey ArnoldWitney Carson and Bailey Muñoz (who won season 16 of SYTYCD in 2019).

Season 17 was originally planned for the summer of 2020, but was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. "We were looking forward to its return this summer," a FOX rep said in a statement at the time, "but we cannot meet the standards we've set for viewers and contestants in light of the show's unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time."

Good things come to those who wait, right?

Though there's no word on the show's official premiere date, there's plenty of other premiere dates you'll want to add to your DVR. Check them out below!

Beth Dubber/Hulu
The Dropout (Hulu) - March 3

The Amanda Seyfried-led series will premiere on Hulu at the start of March.

HBO Max
Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max) - March 3

Our Flag Means Death sets sail for its first season on March 3.

STARZ
Shining Vale (Starz) - March 6

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear star as a married couple who move to a haunted mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut. The horror-comedy premieres Sunday, March 6. 

The CW
Riverdale (The CW) - March 6

The craziness continues in Riverdale on March 6 with a new night, on Sunday. 

Sean Gleason/NBC
The Courtship (NBC) - March 8

NBC's Regency Era dating show The Courtship, previously named Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, will premiere Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Skip Bolen/NBC
The Thing About Pam (NBC) - March 8

Renée Zellweger stars in a six-episode limited series about Betsy Faria's 2011 murder

FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 9

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on March 9 with some more celebrities, more songs, and more amazing costumes. 

The CW
Kung Fu (The CW) - March 9

Kung Fu returns to The CW on March 9. 

Freeform
Good Trouble (Freeform) - March 9

Freeform is up to some good trouble!

On Feb. 7, Freeform announced that Good Trouble will return for season four on March 9.

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 9

Speeding back to TV is The Flash on March 9. 

Fox
The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) - March 10

Seth MacFarlane's Orville is back for season three on March 10, with a twist: The Orville: New Horizons is set 400 years in the future as the crew of U.S.S. Orville continues their space exploratory mission. 

 

Amazon
Upload (Prime Video) - March 11

The comedy starring Robbie Amell will return for a second season in March.

CW
Charmed (The CW) - March 11

Charmed casts its spell again on March 11. 

Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) - March 11

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this TV adaptation of the novel The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Young Rock (NBC) - March 15

Young Rock starts its second season on March 15. 

NBC
Mr. Mayor (NBC) - March 15

Ted Danson continues as the mayor of Los Angeles in comedy Mr. Mayor, returning for a second season on March 15. 

FOX
Masterchef Junior (Fox) - March 17

The kids are heading back to the kitchen! 

A new season of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, March 17 on Fox.

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - March 17

The all-new single-cam docu-com (say that three times fast!) premieres March 17. 

Jeong Park/Hulu
Life & Beth (Hulu) - March 18

The Amy Schumer–led series premieres March 18 on Hulu.

Netflix
Human Resources (Netflix) - March 18

The Big Mouth spin-off, which takes a closer look at the creatures of the show, will arrive on Netflix in March.

Simon Ridgway/Red Planet Pictures
Sanditon (PBS) - March 20

Fans will find out what happens with the dueling love triangles on PBS' Sanditon, returning for season two on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS. 

Fox
9-1-1 (Fox) – March 21

It's a big night for the 9–1–1 franchise! 

9–1–1 premieres on March 21, followed by all new episodes of  9–1–1 Lone Star.

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton (Netflix) - March 25

The Ton will be a buzz once more when Bridgerton season two drops March 25 on Netflix.

James Clark/Amazon Prime Video
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) - March 25

You can expect Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls March 25 on Prime Video.

Steve Dietl/Hulu
The Girl From Plainville (Hulu) - March 29

The Girl From Plainville, which stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter, premieres March 29 on Hulu.

FOX
Name That Tune (Fox) - March 29

On Jan. 26, Fox named that premiere date.

Name That Tune returns for season two, with host Jane Krakowski, on Tuesday, March 29. 

Courtesy of HBO Max
JULIA (HBO Max) - March 31

Sarah Lancashire transforms into Julia Child for HBO Max's JULIA, which premieres March 31.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
How We Roll (CBS) - March 31

Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Katie Lowes plays Tom's husband Jen and Mason Wells stars as his son Sam. Chi McBride portrays Tom's bowling mentor and Julie White rounds out the ensemble sitcom cast as Tom's overbearing mother Helen. 

Hulu
Woke (Hulu) - April 8

Season two of Woke will hit the streamer on April 8.

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Better Call Saul (AMC) - April 18

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The first part of the sixth and final season will premiere April 18.

