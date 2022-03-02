So You Think You Can Dance Will Finally Have a New Season After 3 Year Hiatus

Watch : "So You Think You Can Dance" Finale

Get those voting fingers ready (and perhaps some tissues for the inevitable Travis Wall weeper).

Because on Wednesday, March 2, FOX revealed that So You Think You Can Dance's long-awaited season 17 will return this summer. The new iteration, which will feature dancers ages 18 to 30 that are skilled in several genres of dance, is set to arrive after an almost three-year hiatus. And SYTYCD is now inviting dancers to submit video auditions for season 17. From this pool of auditionees, the show will host in-person auditions in New York City, Los Angeles and New Orleans. The standouts from those tryouts will be invited to perform in Los Angeles for the season 17 judges.

The selected performers will be following in the footsteps of tWitch, Lindsey Arnold, Witney Carson and Bailey Muñoz (who won season 16 of SYTYCD in 2019).

Season 17 was originally planned for the summer of 2020, but was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. "We were looking forward to its return this summer," a FOX rep said in a statement at the time, "but we cannot meet the standards we've set for viewers and contestants in light of the show's unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time."