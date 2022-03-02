Why Robert Pattinson Found Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's Reaction to The Batman "Very Touching"

Listen, we already find Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson to be quite the, uh, cape-tivating couple. But after hearing this story, we officially stan.
Because while it's safe to assume that your heart would be pounding out of your chest while watching an action-packed thriller like The Batman, Waterhouse was left in tears—something that her boyfriend and the film's leading man wasn't expecting, he exclusively told E! News.
"It was just such a lovely surprise," Pattinson said at The Batman's New York premiere on March 1. "Very, very touching."
The reaction was made all the more special by the fact that up until the day he watched the film with Waterhouse (and director Matt Reeves), Pattinson hadn't seen it its entirety, so to witness such a strong, emotional response meant a lot. "You kind of never really know how people are going to react to movies," the actor added. "And I was just like, 'Wow.' Yeah, it was very, very, very touching."
The Batman premiere marked another big moment for Pattinson, as he revealed it'd be his first time seeing the film with an audience.
"It's kind of crazy," he told E! News. "I mean, it's like when you really want the role, and then you're super excited when you get it, then the next day you're thinking, 'Oh, these are some big shoes to fill.'"
"But by the time you're shooting the movie," Pattinson continued, "there's just so much that's going through your head any way. You can't even think about what the future holds, except for tonight."
Pattinson was thinking of the past while filming, though. After all, he said he "grew up" with the many Batman iterations that came before him: "They're such iconic performances and they're just so intrinsically a part of you."
George Clooney, Michael Keaton and Christian Bale are just a few of the actors who've played the superhero, and while Pattinson said he only "briefly" spoke to Bale, he's of the opinion that portrayals like theirs are "why people are interested in Batman" in the first place.
And yes, Pattinson did have a moment when he first put on the famous cowl and Batsuit, revealing, "There's so much history in the suit, you really, really feel it."
After a while, he really felt it, though, joking that it must've weighed "like two tons."
The Batman also stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and of course, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. She rocked a custom cat-shaped Oscar de La Renta dress at the New York premiere, which her stepfather Jason Momoa also attended to show his support, even though he recently split from her mom Lisa Bonet.
"I'm her dad, so it's unreal," Momoa told E! News, adding that while it's "surreal to see her up there," he knows "she's got this."
