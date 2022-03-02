Why Robert Pattinson Found Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse's Reaction to The Batman "Very Touching"

Watch : Robert Pattinson Reveals Which Previous "Batman" Gave Him Advice

Listen, we already find Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson to be quite the, uh, cape-tivating couple. But after hearing this story, we officially stan.

Because while it's safe to assume that your heart would be pounding out of your chest while watching an action-packed thriller like The Batman, Waterhouse was left in tears—something that her boyfriend and the film's leading man wasn't expecting, he exclusively told E! News.

"It was just such a lovely surprise," Pattinson said at The Batman's New York premiere on March 1. "Very, very touching."

The reaction was made all the more special by the fact that up until the day he watched the film with Waterhouse (and director Matt Reeves), Pattinson hadn't seen it its entirety, so to witness such a strong, emotional response meant a lot. "You kind of never really know how people are going to react to movies," the actor added. "And I was just like, 'Wow.' Yeah, it was very, very, very touching."

The Batman premiere marked another big moment for Pattinson, as he revealed it'd be his first time seeing the film with an audience.