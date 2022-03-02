Everything We Know About The Courtship, NBC's Regency Era Dating Show

The Courtship, NBC's new dating competition show where The Bachelorette meets Bridgerton, is sure to be your next TV obsession. Here's everything you need to know.

The Bachelorette meets Bridgerton? Sign us up!

NBC's new Regency era dating competition series The Courtship is transporting viewers back to England's romance era as lady Nicole Remy, a modern woman tired of modern dating, searches for her one true love the good old fashioned way.

Set in a breathtaking 19th century castle in the rolling hills of England, the reality series features 16 lucky suitors—all decked out in the finest period garb, naturally—who will compete for a chance to win Nicole's heart. From carriage rides and masquerade balls to archery and fencing, these men will have to impress not only Nicole but her loyal Court of family and friends.

The suitors will have to master chivalry and courtship to make it through the weekly farewell balls.

With the series' Mar. 6 premiere just days away, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the time-traveling dating show that's sure to be your next TV obsession.

Meet lady Nicole, her Court, all the suitors, plus all the details on The Courtship below. 

The Courtship premieres Sunday, Mar. 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Episodes are available the next day on Peacock.

Premiere Date

The Courtship will premiere Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. on NBC and will air weekly in that time slot. The series will stream on Peacock the day.

Meet the Leading Lady

Leading lady Nicole Remy, a modern girl tired of modern dating, is transported back to Regency-era England in the hope of finding love. Prior to her current job as a software engineer and project manager for Making, an app for crafters and artists to sell their products, she was a Seattle Seahawk Dancers.

She Might Look Familiar

Back in 2020, Nicole was this close to making it on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. While she was on the potential list of women that got announced pre-show, she got cut before filming.

Meet the Suitors

Sixteen suitors will try their best to out romance each other and win Nicole's heart. Too meet all 16 suitors and find out their backgrounds, see our photo gallery here.

Meet the Court

Nicole isn't the only person these men will have to impress. The suitors must also get the approval from her trusted Court: her father, Claude; her mother, Claire; her sister, Danielle; and best friend, Tessa. As Nicole's advisors, the Court chooses dates for her and helps uncover which suitors deserve to win her heart.

Setting

The Courtship is set against the backdrop of a grand 19th century castle located in the rolling hills of the English countryside. Swoon!

The Challenges

From carriage rides and masquerade balls, to archery, fencing and handwritten letters, Nicole and her pursuers will swap modern-day sensibilities and advancements for grand-courting gestures of the past.

Farewell Balls

The suitors will find themselves at a weekly farewell ball where Nicole reveals whether their journey in romance continues or their carriage awaits to return them to the modern world.

