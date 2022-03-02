There’s No, No, No Way We Aren’t Tuning Into Jennifer Hudson’s New Talk Show

Watch : Jennifer Hudson Teaches E! How to Be a Cat

Jennifer Hudson is getting her own talk show and "If This Isn't Love," we don't know what is.

On March 2, Fox announced that the American Idol alum and Grammy Award-winning artist is getting a talk show on its network. The one-hour daytime show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, is set to premiere this Fall and it seems like Hudson is just as excited as we are.

"I have experienced so much in my life," Hudson said in a statement. "I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living."

"People from around the world," she continued, "have been a part of my journey from the beginning– twenty years ago–and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."