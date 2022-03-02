Inside Kanye "Ye" West and Tristan Thompson's "Light and Fun" Dinner in Miami

Watch : Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye Is Causing "Emotional Distress"

Kanye "Ye" West and Tristan Thompson appeared to be living the good life during their recent dinner outing.

According to paparazzi pics obtained by TMZ, the 44-year-old Grammy winner and the 30-year-old basketball player dined at the luxury hotel The Setai in Miami Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, March 1, along with a few other dinner guests.

"They were happy to see each other and the vibe was light and fun," a Miami source told E! News. "Kanye was smiling and holding court at the table. He and Tristan seemed like good friends having a fun night out. They were laughing and smiling together and seem to be on great terms. They were joined by a few women at the table, and they all had a good time."

"They stayed past midnight eating, drinking and sharing stories," the insider noted. "At the end of the night, Kanye and Tristan hugged before going their separate ways."

Tristan's team, the Chicago Bulls, played against the Miami Heat in Florida on Feb. 28. And considering his next game isn't until March 3—when the Bulls face off against the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia—it's possible that Khloe Kardashian's ex decided to just stick around for a few days.