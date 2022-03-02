Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Reveals She's In a "Serious" Relationship

Watch : Ladies of "Love Is Blind" Season 2 REUNITE in Las Vegas

This story contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season two.

Love might not be blind for Shaina Hurley, but it's definitely in the air.

On Wednesday, Mar. 2, the Love Is Blind star spoke with Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast and revealed that she's got a new man in her life. And no, she did not meet him in the pods while filming season two of the popular Netflix dating series.

"I'm actually in a relationship," she told the Bachelor Nation alum. "It's pretty serious."

The reality TV star shared that her new boyfriend has been "nothing but a support" throughout the airing of her on-and-off relationship with Kyle Abrams this season, whom she initially broke up with due to religious differences.

Speaking about her boyfriend, Shaina added, "he's been great throughout the whole situation. I'm happy."

However, she did poke fun about the timing of her new relationship, especially as she's now started to receive "men sliding into the DMs" since the show began airing in February.