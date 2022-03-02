Why Sarah Hyland Says She Doesn’t Remember Filming Entire Episodes of Modern Family

Watch : Sarah Hyland Talks "Modern Family" Deaths & Wells Adams

There's a reason why Sarah Hyland doesn't remember filming certain episodes of ABC's Modern Family.

The answer? She was asleep for them. On co-star Julie Bowen's Quitters podcast, with co-host Chad Sanders, Hyland—who played Haley on the comedy series' 11 season run—discussed her second kidney transplant and how her kidney dysplasia caused her to forget filming episodes because she was so tired.

"There are some episodes of Modern Family where I do not remember filming because I was asleep," Hyland said. "Dead a–– asleep. The episode where Haley asked [Luke for] money and he's like, ‘Don't worry, I've got it on ice.' It's in the freezer or something. The entire episode I was asleep."

She explained that a person must be "a certain level of sick in order to receive a transplant," and that she "was reaching that certain level" before her first transplant.

"I was not able to be awake for eight hours at a time," she continued. "I was so exhausted."