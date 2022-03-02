Melinda Gates Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Bill Gates' Affair

Watch : Bill Gates & Melinda Gates Divorcing After 27 Years of Marriage

Melinda Gates reached a breaking point before filing for divorce from Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates.



During conversation with Gayle King on CBS Mornings—which is set to air March 3—Melinda shared that she was an emotional wreck after announcing their divorce after 27 years of marriage, telling Gayle that she shed "a lot of tears for many days" and would lie on the carpet thinking, "How can this be? How can I get up? How am I going to move forward?"



In a March 2 preview, Gayle asked the billionaire philanthropist about the New York Times report that her former husband "sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000," which a spokesperson for Bill would later confirm to the publication to be true, but said it "ended amicably."



Melinda, 57, told Gayle that she forgave Bill and they "worked through some of that," but there "came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had."