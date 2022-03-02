Jacob Elordi Joins Sydney Sweeney and Other Euphoria Stars in Defense of Show's Nudity

Watch : "Euphoria" Star Addresses Plot Twist RUMORS and Fan Reactions!

For being a show about high schoolers, Euphoria features a lot of nudity.

This aspect of the HBO series has drawn a lot of criticism in the second season, with viewers questioning why actresses like Sydney Sweeney and Chloe Cherry are routinely asked to strip down for scenes.

But this treatment isn't exclusive to the female cast members, as even their male co-stars are asked to do the same. Jacob Elordi joked in an Ellen DeGeneres show interview, airing Wednesday, Mar. 2, that he has "no choice" but to take off his shirt in the show. "It's like every scene is like he sleeps with this person, he does this with this person naked," before noting that it at least makes sense in the context of the scene—unlike other projects he's worked on. "I've done some movies where it gets to the point where it's like, he goes to the mall shirtless. And you're like, why?"