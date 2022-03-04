RBattz Is Finally Here! How Robert Pattinson Compares to All of These Actors Who've Played Batman

Michael Keaton

When fans debate who the O.G. Batman is, many point to Keaton as the clear winner. Along with Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito and Michelle Pfeiffer, who respectively played Joker, The Penguin and Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman in 1989 and Batman Returns in 1992, Keaton's performance set the standard and heightened audience's expectations for all the Batmans to come.

But Burtons decision to cast his Beetlejuice star was a controversial one at the time, with Warner Bros. receiving thousands of letters from fans in protest—and even some of the executives were skeptical.

"I thought they were joking when they told me Michael Keaton was cast," producer Michael Uslan admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. "We've been at this for seven-and-a-half years now to do a dark and serious Batman and they appeared to want to hire a comedian."

But for Burton, Keaton was the perfect choice for his darker take on Bruce Wayne.

"They're somebody who's intelligent and kind of screwed up," Burton told Hollywood Reporter. "And Michael has such an intensity that it's like, 'Yeah, I could see that guy wanting to dress up as a bat.' It's all rooted in psychology, Jekyll and Hyde and two sides of a personality, light and dark, and he understood that."

After a successful two-movie stint, Keaton was set to reprise the role for a third time in Batman Forever, but ultimately hung up the cape and cowl after Joel Schumacher replaced Burton and he had creative differences with the filmmaker over the tone of the project.

"It was always Bruce Wayne. It was never Batman. To me, I know the name of the movie is Batman, and it's hugely iconic and very cool and... because of Tim Burton, artistically iconic," Keaton explained on In the Envelope: The Actors Podcast in January. "I knew from the get-go it was Bruce Wayne. That was the secret. I never talked about it. Batman, Batman, Batman does this, and I kept thinking to myself, 'Y'all are thinking wrong here.' Bruce Wayne. What kind of person does that?… Who becomes that? What kind of person?"

And after a 30-year break and a foray into the Marvel Universe as Spider-Man adversary Vulture, Keaton is returning as Batman in the upcoming Flash movie, set to be released on Nov. 4.