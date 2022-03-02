Gleb Savchenko's Ex Says He's "Not Available to Take Care of Our Daughters" After Divorce

Watch : Inside the "DWTS" Tour With Gleb Savchenko & Emma Slater

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko's ex-wife Elena Samodanova wants primary custody of their two daughters, citing his busy work and travel schedule.

Gleb, who is currently on the Dancing With the Stars: Live tour until it concludes in late March, has not commented and E! News has reached out to his rep.

In a Feb. 27 filing, Elena claims that the Dancing With the Stars pro is unable to implement their parenting plan for their daughters, and seeks primary custody of their daughters, Olivia, 11, and Zlata, 4, adding that he has allegedly "refused to amend" the schedule amicably. This marks the second time Elena has sought primary custody since the former couple's divorce, which granted her and Gleb joint and legal custody of the girls, was finalized last October.

In the new documents, obtained by E! News, Elena claims that when she and Gleb signed their divorce judgement, she "agreed to alternate parenting time every five days," but that later, his "schedule changed, and he was not available to take care of our daughters."