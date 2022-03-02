Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dead at 25

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is mourning the death of his son Zain Nadella.

According to Bloomberg, citing an email Satya sent to the company's executive team, the 25-year-old, who was born with cerebral palsy, died March 1.

"Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away," a Microsoft spokesperson told E! News on March 2. "The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family."

Since Satya took over the reins as CEO of the tech giant in 2014, he's made it a priority to design products that would better serve users with disabilities, all with his son—who was legally blind and quadriplegic—in mind. And now, Satya, his wife Anu and their daughters are ready to fight to help other families facing similar challenges. The Nadellas have committed $15 million to the Seattle Children's Hospital. And, back in May, the hospital announced its plan to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of its Center for Integrative Brain Research.