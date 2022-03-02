Kelly Rizzo Says Husband Bob Saget Didn’t Have “Any Idea” How Much He Meant to the World Before His Death

Watch : Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo's First TV Interview Since His Death

Nearly three months after Bob Saget's death, Kelly Rizzo is opening up about how much of an impact her husband really had everywhere you look, everywhere you go.



On March 1, the Eat Travel Rock blogger posted a series of videos to her Instagram Story to address her followers and thank everyone for the outpouring of love they have shown her since the Full House actor was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9.



"I just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed. I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support," the 42-year-old said. "I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you've been through, and you've poured out your heart, and it's just really kind that you've tried to help me by sharing your stories."