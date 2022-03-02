Kelly Rizzo Says Husband Bob Saget Didn’t Have “Any Idea” How Much He Meant to the World Before His Death

Nearly three months after Bob Saget's death, Kelly Rizzo is opening up about how much of an impact her husband really had everywhere you look, everywhere you go.
On March 1, the Eat Travel Rock blogger posted a series of videos to her Instagram Story to address her followers and thank everyone for the outpouring of love they have shown her since the Full House actor was found dead in his Florida hotel room on Jan. 9.
"I just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed. I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support," the 42-year-old said. "I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you've been through, and you've poured out your heart, and it's just really kind that you've tried to help me by sharing your stories."
Kelly also opened up about what the grieving process has been like for her so far as she navigates this difficult time in the public eye.
"This whole grief thing is something that I've learned recently," she said. "A lot of people don't really understand, don't really like to talk about it, it's not a very fun topic, but it's something that at one point or another, we all go through. And even though I'm still very new to this world, I feel I've kinda had a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level. It takes it to this different place that you understand things in a certain way."
At the conclusion of her message, Kelly fought back tears as she talked about how much of an influence the 65-year-old comedian had on everyone.
"Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob," she added of the actor, whose death was attributed to head trauma. "He thought he was pretty well-liked, I don't think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that."