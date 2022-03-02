See Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt's Knife Fight in Bullet Train Trailer

Watch : Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap

Where do we buy our ticket to this Bullet Train?

Fans are going to want to buckle in for the first trailer of Brad Pitt's latest film Bullet Train, released Wednesday, Mar. 2. The preview shows the actor in full costume as the assassin Ladybug, who is tasked with stealing a suitcase.

The only problem is that he's not the only blood-thirsty hired hand going after the prized possession. Assassins have essentially taken over the train, making Ladybug's job—and his desire to avoid violence—a lot harder.

In one intense preview, Brad dukes it out with singer-turned-actor Benito A Martínez Ocasio, a.k.a. Bad Bunny. As a Spanish version of the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive" plays in the background, Brad and Benito punch, stab and tackle each other across the train car, somehow managing to make it look effortless and, dare we say, graceful?

But that's not all. The action-packed trailer also reveals this train ride includes a sword show and beverage service. Talk about all-inclusive!