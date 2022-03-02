This Might Be the Most Frustrating Round of Wheel of Fortune Ever

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

This viral clip of Wheel of Fortune will make you shake your head—no cap.



On Tuesday, Mar. 1, Wheel of Fortune viewers were treated with a memorable moment that will probably go down as one of the craziest episodes in the show's history.



Contestant Laura Machado seemed promising to solve the unfinished puzzle, "Another feather _n yo_r _a_," with her first guess, "Another feather in your hat." Unfortunately, that answer was incorrect and her other two guesses: "Another feather in your lap" and "Another feather in your map," were also wrong.

After Laura's initial turn, contestant Christopher Coleman guessed the letter "G," which was incorrect. For his next two turns, he failed to solve the puzzle and he landed on Bankrupt.

For Thomas Lipscomb's first two turns, he landed on Bankrupt and Lose a Turn, however, he successfully guessed the letter "C" on his third attempt and was able to correctly solve the puzzle.