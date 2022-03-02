Dua Lipa Sued for Allegedly Copying "Levitating" From Reggae Band

Watch : Dua Lipa Never Thought She'd Release Album From Her Sofa

Dua Lipa's hit single has levitated to a legal space.



According to court documents obtained by E! News on Mar. 2, the 26-year-old singer is currently facing a copyright infringement lawsuit for her 2020 hit single, "Levitating." In the docs, the group members of Artikal Sound System, a reggae band from Florida, filed the complaint against the pop star, along with her label, Warner Records.



In the lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles federal court, the band states that Dua's hit is "substantially similar" to their 2017 single, "Live Your Life." Although the group does not provide exact detail on how the singer and her team were able to allegedly copy their song, their complaint states, "In 2020, on information and belief, Defendants listened to and copied ‘Live Your Life' before and during the time when they were writing ‘Levitating.'"

"Given the degree of similarity," their claim in the docs continued, "It is highly unlikely that ‘Levitating' was created independently from ‘Live Your Life.'"