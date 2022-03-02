This May Be Olivia Munn's Most Relatable Mom Moment Yet

In a recent Instagram post, Olivia Munn showed fans the funny way she gets baby Malcom to settle down.

Olivia Munn is sharing her tricks of the trade.

The new mom shared a video to Instagram on March 1 that revealed how she gets baby Malcolm to "chill out."

Olivia shared a video of herself pushing Malcolm in a stroller around her backyard, explaining that since Malcolm is jet-lagged from their trip to NYC, walking outside in the stroller is the only thing that will lull him to sleep.

"Mister Malcolm is on New York time," the actress shared. "So, yeah we are outside walking in the backyard in a stroller. It's the only way he will settle down and chill out."

Fellow jetsetters know that adjusting to a time change is no joke. After all, baby Malcolm was just in New York last week to visit dad John Mulaney at Saturday Night Live.

So, what was Olivia's secret to getting Malcom to keep calm? According to her post, taking the stroller for a ride in a shady backyard area is key.

photos
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney: Romance Rewind

Olivia and John welcomed their first child together on Nov. 24, a day before Thanksgiving. Since then, the trio have racked up plenty of picture-worthy moments.

Scroll on to see Olivia and John's photos with baby Malcolm.

Instagram / Olivia Munn
"Buttered Biscuit"

Olivia gushes over her baby boy.

Instagram
Baby Playdate

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn introduced their son, Malcolm, to friends Henry Golding and Liv Lo, as well as their daughter Lyla, on Jan. 27, 2022. 

Instagram
Dads on Duty!

Golding and Mulaney were seen laughing as they held up their tiny tots.

Instagram
New Moms

The friends snapped a selfie while introducing their babies.

Instagram
First Friends

As Munn wrote, "Malcolm met Lyla today."

Instagram / John Mulaney
Sweater Weather

Mulaney and Munn were pictured arm-in-arm during a sweet moment, seemingly gazing at their little one in January 2022.

Instagram
A Visit From Uncle Pete

Mulaney revealed that his 2-month-old son had a visit from SNL star and "uncle" Pete Davidson on Jan. 28. 

Instagram / John Mulaney
Baby Kisses

The comedian gave his son a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram
Shhh!

Malcolm fell asleep in dad's carrier during an outing at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, Calif., which features an "Unseen Picasso" exhibit.

oliviamunn / Instagram
New Year Together

The Newsroom actress celebrated New Year's Day 2022 with a new pic of Malcolm.

Instagram / John Mulaney
A Walk With Dad

He shared a selfie with his Malcolm, kept cozy in a blue beanie, while they took a walk.

Instagram
Mom Life

Munn shared that this is what it looks like "when your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere." She said the new 'do made her "feel a little less post partum."

instagram
Sharing Her Tricks of the Trade

Olivia shared a video pushing baby Malcolm in a stroller in the backyard as the only way to get him to "settle down and chill out" after a trip to New York.
 

