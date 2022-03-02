Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Love Story Is Some Fairytale Bliss

As Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson prepare to celebrate his 45th birthday on March 2, take a look back at their cutest moments together.

Watch: Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

It's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's universe, and we're all just living in it. 

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors nearly five years ago, continues to prove that their love story is written in a sky full of stars. 

While mostly staying private and offline, Chris and Dakota have occasionally given glimpses into their relationship over the years—whether he's serenading her at his Coldplay concerts or they're grabbing grub at upscale Italian restaurants.

"We've been together for quite a while," the Fifty Shades of Grey actress told Elle UK in December. "And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house." 

She better be ready to get that party started this week, because Chris is celebrating his 45th birthday on Wednesday, March 2. 

But after the birthday festivities die down, could wedding bells be in their future? That may not be out of the question, as they seem to have her dad Don Johnson's blessing. "If she's happy, I will be happy and he's a lovely guy," he told Good Day New York in November. "And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far after that. I would be pretty excited about that part."

See Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Home

It's clear they're already embracing their blended family, with Chris' 17-year-old daughter Apple and 15-year-old son Moses (who he shares with ex Gwyneth Paltrow) joining him and Dakota on a fun-filled getaway to Mexico at the end of 2021.

Take a look back at their beach trip and more sweet moments from their relationship below.

November 2017

Let the romance rumors begin! After Dakota Johnson was spotted at a Coldplay concert, fans started to speculate that the actress could be dating Chris Martin. While the pair didn't confirm anything for months, a few additional sightings suggested these two were more than just friends. 

January 2018

It's all in the body language. While attending the launch of Stella McCartney's Women's Autumn 2018 and Men's Autumn/Winter 2018 Collections at SIR Studios, the pair was spotted holding hands giving fans further confirmation they were dating. 

September 2018

First comes love, then comes ma–tching tattoos? The Fifty Shades actress and the Coldplay singer appeared to show off matching infinity tattoos

September 2018

In an interview with Tatler, Dakota confirmed she was dating Chris with a simple message. "I'm not going to talk about it," she told the publication. "But I am very happy."

November 2019

After Chris supported Dakota at her star-studded 30th birthday party in October, the actress returned the favor when it was time for her boyfriend to perform on Saturday Night Live. The pair celebrated the special show by attending the official after-party together. 

February 2020

The 50 Shades of Grey alum donned her director's hat for Coldplay's "Cry, Cry, Cry" music video. The video's story is all about a couple working through life's obstacles side-by-side and holding each other when they cry. Swoon! 

March 2021

A source confirmed to E! News that the High Note actress and Coldplay frontman nestled into a modern Cape Cod-styled home in Malibu, Calif. for a price tag of $12.5 million.

July 2021

During summer break, the couple jetted off to Palma De Mallorca, Spain, where they enjoyed a boat ride and some sightseeing in the city.

October 2021

Before beginning to play Coldplay's latest single, "My Universe," which is a collaboration with the group BTS, Chris pointed to Dakota in the balcony and delivered a special message. "This is about my universe, and she's here," he told the crowd

December 2021

For New Year's Eve, the couple took Chris' son Moses and daughter Apple on a trip to Mexico, where they enjoyed the warm waters.

