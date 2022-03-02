iCarly Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Carly Shay is officially set to influence us all over again.
The Paramount+ revival of iCarly will drop the first two episodes of its second season on April 8, and we have your first look.
In the trailer, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) is shown traversing the perilous terrain of love, work and family in your mid-20s. It's no easy feat.
The second season continues to follow Carly as she attempts to revive her iconic web channel with help from friends Freddie (Nathan Kress) and Harper (Laci Mosley), while fan-favorite older brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) continues to encourage—and embarrass—her every step of the way.
The new season finds some of our beloved cast members facing bigger—and more modern—problems than ever before. According to a Paramount+, Spencer and Harper will "navigate new personal and career developments" while Freddie "balances raising [daughter] Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend."
They grow up so fast!
The trailer also unveils special guest star Josh Peck and multiple queens from RuPaul's Drag Race. Cosgrove first teased the special appearance from her Drake and Josh co-star back in December. She told E! News at the time, "I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season that we're filming right now."
Paramount+ later shared a photo of them on the iCarly set, writing, "Spotted a familiar face on the set of #iCarly. Who's excited to see @shuapeck guest star in season 2?"
The original iCarly ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons from 2007 to 2012. The show developed a cult following over its 97 episodes. The revival has helped introduce Carly to an entirely new generation, while staying true to its roots.
The revival found Carly, Spencer and Freddie all living in the same building in Seattle again, after life's twists and turns brought them back together.
After the two-episode premiere on April 8, Paramount+ will release weekly episodes of iCarly on Fridays.